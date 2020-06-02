Jazz Newsletter
Top Video
Artikel
02.06.2020
Jazz Charts
Jazz Charts
Jazz-Charts Mai 2020
Die Jazz-Charts im Mai mit Avishai Cohen & Big Vicious, Curtis Stigers, Keith Jarrett, Kandace Springs, Carla Bley, Wolfgang Muthspiel u. a.
Jazz-Charts Mai 2020
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 01.05. - 28.05.2020 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Mai 2020 veröffentlicht.
- Motherhood von Klaus Doldinger's Passport
- Silje Nergaard von Silje Nergaard
- Big Vicious von Avishai Cohen & Big Vicious
- Rejoice von Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela
- Gentleman von Curtis Stigers
- From This Place von Pat Metheny
- The Garden Of Eve von Malia
- The Köln Concert von Keith Jarrett
- Kind Of Blue von Miles Davis
- Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection von Frank Sinatra
- Angular Blues von Wolfgang Muthspiel, Scott Colley & Brian Blade
- Life Goes On von Carla Bley, Andy Sheppard & Steve Swallow
- Across The Universe von Al Di Meola
- Munich 2016 von Keith Jarrett
- Friday Night In San Francisco von Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
- Erstausgabe von Moka Efti Orchestra
- The Women Who Raised Me von Kandace Springs
- Kind Of Tango von Wolfgang Haffner
- Americana von Gregoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
- Here Be Dragons von Oded Tzur