Artikel

02.06.2020
Jazz Charts

Jazz-Charts Mai 2020

Die Jazz-Charts im Mai mit Avishai Cohen & Big Vicious, Curtis Stigers, Keith Jarrett, Kandace Springs, Carla Bley, Wolfgang Muthspiel u. a.

Jazz Charts, Jazz-Charts Mai 2020

Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 01.05. - 28.05.2020 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Mai 2020 veröffentlicht.

  1. Motherhood von Klaus Doldinger's Passport
  2. Silje Nergaard von Silje Nergaard
  3. Big Vicious von Avishai Cohen & Big Vicious
  4. Rejoice von Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela
  5. Gentleman von Curtis Stigers
  6. From This Place von Pat Metheny
  7. The Garden Of Eve von Malia
  8. The Köln Concert von Keith Jarrett
  9. Kind Of Blue von Miles Davis
  10. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection von Frank Sinatra
  11.  Angular Blues von Wolfgang Muthspiel, Scott Colley & Brian Blade
  12. Life Goes On von Carla Bley, Andy Sheppard & Steve Swallow
  13. Across The Universe von Al Di Meola
  14. Munich 2016 von Keith Jarrett
  15. Friday Night In San Francisco von Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
  16. Erstausgabe von Moka Efti Orchestra
  17. The Women Who Raised Me von Kandace Springs
  18. Kind Of Tango von Wolfgang Haffner
  19. Americana von Gregoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
  20. Here Be Dragons von Oded Tzur
