Artikel

05.05.2020
Jazz Charts

Jazz-Charts April 2020

Die Jazz-Charts im April mit Avishai Cohen & Big Vicious, Kandace Springs, Carla Bley, Shabaka And The Ancestors, Charles Lloyd, Wolfgang Muthspiel u. a.

Jazz-Charts April 2020

Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 03.04. - 30.04.2020 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat April 2020 veröffentlicht.

  1. From This Place von Pat Metheny
  2. The Garden Of Eve von Malia
  3. Big Vicious von Avishai Cohen & Big Vicious
  4. Across The Universe von Al Di Meola
  5. The Women Who Raised Me von Kandace Springs
  6. Rejoice von Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela
  7. Erstausgabe von Moka Efti Orchestra
  8. Life Goes On von Carla Bley, Andy Sheppard & Steve Swallow
  9. We Are Sent Here By History von Shabaka And The Ancestors
  10. Kind Of Tango von Wolfgang Haffner
  11. Angular Blues von Wolfgang Muthspiel, Scott Colley & Brian Blade
  12. Kind Of Blue von Miles Davis
  13. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection von Frank Sinatra
  14. Beethoven's Breakdown von Jazzrausch Bigband
  15. Entering The Woods von Emil Brandqvist Trio
  16. Live And Unreleased von The Brecker Brothers
  17. Kristallen von Nils Landgren & Jan Lundgren
  18. Mothers von Lisa Bassenge
  19. 8: Kindred Spirits (Live From The Lobero) von Charles Lloyd
  20. Bitches Brew von Miles Davis
