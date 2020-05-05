Jazz Newsletter
05.05.2020
Jazz-Charts April 2020
Die Jazz-Charts im April mit Avishai Cohen & Big Vicious, Kandace Springs, Carla Bley, Shabaka And The Ancestors, Charles Lloyd, Wolfgang Muthspiel u. a.
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 03.04. - 30.04.2020 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat April 2020 veröffentlicht.
- From This Place von Pat Metheny
- The Garden Of Eve von Malia
- Big Vicious von Avishai Cohen & Big Vicious
- Across The Universe von Al Di Meola
- The Women Who Raised Me von Kandace Springs
- Rejoice von Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela
- Erstausgabe von Moka Efti Orchestra
- Life Goes On von Carla Bley, Andy Sheppard & Steve Swallow
- We Are Sent Here By History von Shabaka And The Ancestors
- Kind Of Tango von Wolfgang Haffner
- Angular Blues von Wolfgang Muthspiel, Scott Colley & Brian Blade
- Kind Of Blue von Miles Davis
- Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection von Frank Sinatra
- Beethoven's Breakdown von Jazzrausch Bigband
- Entering The Woods von Emil Brandqvist Trio
- Live And Unreleased von The Brecker Brothers
- Kristallen von Nils Landgren & Jan Lundgren
- Mothers von Lisa Bassenge
- 8: Kindred Spirits (Live From The Lobero) von Charles Lloyd
- Bitches Brew von Miles Davis