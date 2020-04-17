Norah Jones' neues Album wurde in den Juni verschoben, aber das ist kein Grund für Tränen, denn es gibt ja ab sofort die Single "How I Weep" zu hören.

Pick Me Up Off The Floor

Vor nicht allzu langer Zeit hat sich die vielseitig kreative Norah Jones ein weiteres Ausdrucksmittel zugelegt: das Gedichteschreiben. "Eine Freundin hat mich auf die Poesie gebracht", sagt Jones. "Sie schreibt selbst Gedichte und gab mir viele Gedichtbücher zu lesen. Und da ich jeden Abend meinen Kindern Dr. Seuss und Shel Silverstein vorlese, kam ich irgendwie in einen Wortrausch und begann es schließlich selbst zu versuchen."

Gleich einer ihrer ersten Gedichtversuche, "How I Weep", über einen nicht genau spezifizierten Verlust, hat es als Songtext auf ihr in wenigen Wochen erscheinendes Album gebracht. "Ich mochte den Text, bezweifelte aber, dass ich jemals ein Gedichtbuch veröffentlichen würde und begann zu überlegen, wie ich ihn in ein Lied verwandeln könnte. Das Arrangement mit einem Streicherduo hatte ich schon beim Komponieren im Kopf".

"How I Weep" kann bereits jetzt überall angehört werden, auf das Album muss man sich noch bis zum 12. Juni gedulden.

"How I Weep"

How I

How I

Weep for the loss

And it creeps down my chin

For the heart and the hair

And the skin and the air

That swirls itself around the bare

How I weep

How I weep

How I weep and I sleep

And I march and I dance

And I sing and I laugh and I laugh

And I laugh

But inside

But inside

Inside I weep

Inside I weep and I weep

For a loss

That’s so deep

That it hardens and turns into stone

There it stays

And rolls through bones

Till they crumble

And the earth doesn’t spin

It’s got no way to win

And the stars stare down with sad clown faces

And they taunt me

They taunt me

So I run and I run and I run and I run

But I’ve nowhere to go except into the sun

And I weep for the loss and the loss weeps for me

The loss weeps for me

Then it whacks me straight into my stomach at night

It’s a hard blow to take with all of its might

It tries to be sorry it tries to be sweet then it runs out the door as if on two feet

And I stand there and wonder when will I be free

Then I realized I held it, it never held me

It had to hurt me to finally be gone

’Cus I made the mistake of dragging it on

And I wonder what kind of person am I

Who weeps for a loss but can’t tell it goodbye

How I

How I weep

How I weep

How I weep