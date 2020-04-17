Jazz Newsletter
Norah Jones
Aus Gedicht wird Song - neuer Norah-Jones-Track veröffentlicht
Norah Jones' neues Album wurde in den Juni verschoben, aber das ist kein Grund für Tränen, denn es gibt ja ab sofort die Single "How I Weep" zu hören.
Vor nicht allzu langer Zeit hat sich die vielseitig kreative Norah Jones ein weiteres Ausdrucksmittel zugelegt: das Gedichteschreiben. "Eine Freundin hat mich auf die Poesie gebracht", sagt Jones. "Sie schreibt selbst Gedichte und gab mir viele Gedichtbücher zu lesen. Und da ich jeden Abend meinen Kindern Dr. Seuss und Shel Silverstein vorlese, kam ich irgendwie in einen Wortrausch und begann es schließlich selbst zu versuchen."
Gleich einer ihrer ersten Gedichtversuche, "How I Weep", über einen nicht genau spezifizierten Verlust, hat es als Songtext auf ihr in wenigen Wochen erscheinendes Album gebracht. "Ich mochte den Text, bezweifelte aber, dass ich jemals ein Gedichtbuch veröffentlichen würde und begann zu überlegen, wie ich ihn in ein Lied verwandeln könnte. Das Arrangement mit einem Streicherduo hatte ich schon beim Komponieren im Kopf".
"How I Weep" kann bereits jetzt überall angehört werden, auf das Album muss man sich noch bis zum 12. Juni gedulden.
"How I Weep"
How I
How I
Weep for the loss
And it creeps down my chin
For the heart and the hair
And the skin and the air
That swirls itself around the bare
How I weep
How I weep
How I weep and I sleep
And I march and I dance
And I sing and I laugh and I laugh
And I laugh
But inside
But inside
Inside I weep
Inside I weep and I weep
For a loss
That’s so deep
That it hardens and turns into stone
There it stays
And rolls through bones
Till they crumble
And the earth doesn’t spin
It’s got no way to win
And the stars stare down with sad clown faces
And they taunt me
They taunt me
So I run and I run and I run and I run
But I’ve nowhere to go except into the sun
And I weep for the loss and the loss weeps for me
The loss weeps for me
Then it whacks me straight into my stomach at night
It’s a hard blow to take with all of its might
It tries to be sorry it tries to be sweet then it runs out the door as if on two feet
And I stand there and wonder when will I be free
Then I realized I held it, it never held me
It had to hurt me to finally be gone
’Cus I made the mistake of dragging it on
And I wonder what kind of person am I
Who weeps for a loss but can’t tell it goodbye
How I
How I weep
How I weep
How I weep