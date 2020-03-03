Jazz Newsletter
Top Video
Artikel
03.03.2020
Jazz Charts
Jazz Charts
Jazz-Charts Februar 2020
Die Jazz-Charts im Februar mit Carla Bley, Keith Jarrett, Frank Sinatra, Oded Tzur u. a.
Jazz Charts Feb 2020
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 31.01. - 27.02.2020 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Februar veröffentlicht.
- Pat Metheny - From This Place
- Moka Efti Orchestra - Erstausgabe
- Kristallen - Nils Landgren & Jan Lundgren
- Carla Bley - Life Goes On
- Iro Rantala - Playling Gershwin
- Munich 2016 - Keith Jarrett
- God Is A Drummer - Tirlok Gurtu
- Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection - Frank Sinatra
- Kind Of Blue - Miles Davis
- About Time - Simon Oslender
- Here Be Dragons - Oded Tzur
- Stations - Viktoria Tolstoy
- Suite For Max Brown - Jeff Parker
- Live In Gothenburg - Esbjörn Svensson Trio
- Fuck Yo Feelings - Robert Glasper
- Absinthe - Dominic Miller
- Liquid Spirit - Gregory Porter
- Come Away With Me - Norah Jones
- Cuba Colonia - Querbeet
- The Köln Concert - Keith Jarrett