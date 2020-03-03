Jazz Newsletter

Artikel

03.03.2020
Jazz Charts

Jazz-Charts Februar 2020

Die Jazz-Charts im Februar mit Carla Bley, Keith Jarrett, Frank Sinatra, Oded Tzur u. a.

Jazz Charts, Jazz-Charts Februar 2020 Jazz Charts Feb 2020

Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 31.01. - 27.02.2020 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Februar veröffentlicht. 

  1. Pat Metheny - From This Place
  2. Moka Efti Orchestra - Erstausgabe
  3. Kristallen - Nils Landgren & Jan Lundgren
  4. Carla Bley - Life Goes On
  5. Iro Rantala - Playling Gershwin
  6. Munich 2016 - Keith Jarrett
  7. God Is A Drummer - Tirlok Gurtu
  8. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection - Frank Sinatra
  9. Kind Of Blue - Miles Davis
  10. About Time - Simon Oslender
  11. Here Be Dragons - Oded Tzur
  12. Stations - Viktoria Tolstoy
  13. Suite For Max Brown - Jeff Parker
  14. Live In Gothenburg - Esbjörn Svensson Trio
  15. Fuck Yo Feelings - Robert Glasper
  16. Absinthe - Dominic Miller
  17. Liquid Spirit - Gregory Porter
  18. Come Away With Me - Norah Jones
  19. Cuba Colonia - Querbeet
  20. The Köln Concert - Keith Jarrett
