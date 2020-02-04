Jazz Newsletter
04.02.2020
Jazz-Charts Januar 2020
Die Jazz-Charts imJanuar mit The Comet Is Coming, Jeff Goldblum, Harry Connick Jr., Keith Jarrett, John Coltrane u. a.
Jazz-Charts Januar 2020
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 03.01. - 30.01.2020 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Januar veröffentlicht.
- Kristallen - Nils Landgren & Jan Lundgren
- Munich 2016 - Keith Jarrett
- Kind Of Blue - Miles Davis
- Live In Gothenburg - Esbjörn Svensson Trio
- Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection - Frank Sinatra
- Feelings - Kinga Glyk
- The Köln Concert - Keith Jarrett
- Friday Night In San Francisco - Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
- 4 Wheel Drive - Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
- Come Away With Me - Norah Jones
- Liquid Spirit - Gregory Porter
- Blue World - John Coltrane
- Nightfall - Till Brönner & Dieter Ilg
- 4 Wheel Drive Live - Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
- Bitches Brew - Miles Davis
- I Shouldn't Be Telling You This - Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
- Take Me To The Alley - Gregory Porter
- The Afterlife - The Comet Is Coming
- Wallflower - Diana Krall
- True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter - Harry Connick, Jr.