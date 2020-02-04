Jazz Newsletter

Wir versenden wöchentlich den aktuellen Jazzecho Newsletter. Um keine Neuigkeit zu verpassen, können Sie sich gern hier mit Ihrer eMail-Adresse registrieren. Der Newsletter kann jederzeit wieder abbestellt werden.

Mit dem Klick auf „OK“ bestätigen Sie, dass Sie Newsletter von uns erhalten möchten. Sie können Ihre Einwilligung jederzeit für die Zukunft widerrufen. Infos zum Umgang mit persönlichen Informationen finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

OK

Labels

Im Bereich Labels finden Sie Informationen zu den wichtigsten und bekannstesten Jazzlabels der Welt:
Blue Note Logo ButtonBlue Note Verve Logo ButtonVerve ECM
EmArcy Records Logo ButtonEmArcy Impulse! Logo ButtonImpulse

Artikel

04.02.2020
Jazz Charts

Jazz-Charts Januar 2020

Die Jazz-Charts imJanuar mit The Comet Is Coming, Jeff Goldblum, Harry Connick Jr., Keith Jarrett, John Coltrane u. a.

Jazz Charts, Jazz-Charts Januar 2020 Jazz-Charts Januar 2020

Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 03.01. - 30.01.2020 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Januar veröffentlicht. 

  1. Kristallen - Nils Landgren & Jan Lundgren
  2. Munich 2016 - Keith Jarrett
  3. Kind Of Blue - Miles Davis
  4. Live In Gothenburg - Esbjörn Svensson Trio
  5. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection - Frank Sinatra
  6. Feelings - Kinga Glyk
  7. The Köln Concert - Keith Jarrett
  8. Friday Night In San Francisco - Al Di Meola, John McLaughlin & Paco de Lucía
  9. 4 Wheel Drive - Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
  10. Come Away With Me - Norah Jones
  11. Liquid Spirit - Gregory Porter
  12. Blue World - John Coltrane
  13. Nightfall - Till Brönner & Dieter Ilg
  14. 4 Wheel Drive Live - Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
  15. Bitches Brew - Miles Davis
  16. I Shouldn't Be Telling You This - Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
  17. Take Me To The Alley - Gregory Porter
  18. The Afterlife - The Comet Is Coming
  19. Wallflower - Diana Krall
  20. True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter - Harry Connick, Jr.
Alle News von Jazz Charts anzeigen