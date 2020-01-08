Jazz Newsletter
Jazz-Charts Dezember 2019
Die Jazz-Charts im Dezember mit Jeff Goldblum, Keith Jarrett, John Coltrane, Frank Sinatra, Till Brönner u.a.
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 29.11. - 02.01.2020. hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Dezember veröffentlicht.
- Munich 2016 von Keith Jarrett
- Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection von Frank Sinatra
- Live In Gothenburg von Esbjörn Svensson Trio
- Ultimate Christmas von Frank Sinatra
- Christmas With My Friends VI von Nils Landgren
- I Shouldn't Be Telling You This von Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
- Still! Still! Still! Von Jazzrausch Bigband
- Blue World von John Coltrane
- The Christmas Album von Till Brönner
- 4 Wheel Drive Live von Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
- 4 Wheel Drive von Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
- Christmas With My Friends von Nils Landgren
- Kind Of Blue von Miles Davis
- Feelings von Kinga Glyk
- Nightfall von Till Brönner & Dieter Ilg
- The Köln Concert von Keith Jarrett
- The Rocket von Martin Tingvall
- Dancing Wittgenstein von Jazzrausch Bigband
- My Finnish Calendar von Iiro Rantala
- Take Me To The Alley von Gregory Porter