Labels

Im Bereich Labels finden Sie Informationen zu den wichtigsten und bekannstesten Jazzlabels der Welt:
Blue Note Verve ECM
EmArcy Impulse!

Artikel

08.01.2020
Jazz Charts

Jazz-Charts Dezember 2019

Die Jazz-Charts im Dezember mit Jeff Goldblum, Keith Jarrett, John Coltrane, Frank Sinatra, Till Brönner u.a.

Jazz Charts, Jazz-Charts Dezember 2019 Jazz-Charts Dezember 2019

Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 29.11. - 02.01.2020. hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Dezember veröffentlicht. 

  1. Munich 2016 von Keith Jarrett
  2. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection von Frank Sinatra
  3. Live In Gothenburg von Esbjörn Svensson Trio
  4. Ultimate Christmas von Frank Sinatra
  5. Christmas With My Friends VI von Nils Landgren
  6. I Shouldn't Be Telling You This von Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
  7. Still! Still! Still! Von Jazzrausch Bigband
  8. Blue World von John Coltrane
  9. The Christmas Album von Till Brönner
  10. 4 Wheel Drive Live von Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
  11. 4 Wheel Drive von Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
  12. Christmas With My Friends von Nils Landgren
  13. Kind Of Blue von Miles Davis
  14. Feelings von Kinga Glyk
  15. Nightfall von Till Brönner & Dieter Ilg
  16. The Köln Concert von Keith Jarrett
  17. The Rocket von Martin Tingvall
  18. Dancing Wittgenstein von Jazzrausch Bigband
  19. My Finnish Calendar von Iiro Rantala
  20. Take Me To The Alley von Gregory Porter
