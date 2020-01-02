Jazz Newsletter

Artikel

02.01.2020
Jazz Charts

Jazz-Jahrescharts 2019

Die Jazz-Charts 2019 mit Jeff Goldblum, Keith Jarrett, John Coltrane, Frank Sinatra, Norah Jones u. a.

Jazz Charts, Jazz-Jahrescharts 2019 Jazz-Jahrescharts 2019

 

Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum von Dezember 2018 - November 2019 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Jahrescharts 2019 veröffentlicht.

 

  1. 4 Wheel Drive von Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
  2. Christmas With My Friends VI von Nils Landgren
  3. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection von Frank Sinatra
  4. Kind Of Blue von Miles Davis
  5. Nightfall von Till Brönner & Dieter Ilg
  6. Both Directions At Once: The Lost Album von John Coltrane
  7. Blue World von John Coltrane
  8. Begin Again von Norah Jones
  9. The Capitol Studios Sessions von Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
  10. Munich 2016 von Keith Jarrett
  11. Colors von Max Mutzke
  12. Live In Gothenburg von Esbjörn Svensson Trio
  13. Absinthe von Dominic Miller
  14. Rubberband von Miles Davis
  15. The Rocket von Martin Tingvall
  16. La Fenice von Keith Jarrett
  17. Reflections And Odysseys von Rymden
  18. Love Is Here To Stay von Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
  19. One Night Only - Live At The Royal Albert Hall von Gregory Porter
  20. Mare Nostrum III von Paolo Fresu, Richard Galliano & Jan Lundgren

 

