02.01.2020
Jazz Charts
Jazz-Jahrescharts 2019
Die Jazz-Charts 2019 mit Jeff Goldblum, Keith Jarrett, John Coltrane, Frank Sinatra, Norah Jones u. a.
Jazz-Jahrescharts 2019
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum von Dezember 2018 - November 2019 hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz-Jahrescharts 2019 veröffentlicht.
- 4 Wheel Drive von Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
- Christmas With My Friends VI von Nils Landgren
- Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection von Frank Sinatra
- Kind Of Blue von Miles Davis
- Nightfall von Till Brönner & Dieter Ilg
- Both Directions At Once: The Lost Album von John Coltrane
- Blue World von John Coltrane
- Begin Again von Norah Jones
- The Capitol Studios Sessions von Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
- Munich 2016 von Keith Jarrett
- Colors von Max Mutzke
- Live In Gothenburg von Esbjörn Svensson Trio
- Absinthe von Dominic Miller
- Rubberband von Miles Davis
- The Rocket von Martin Tingvall
- La Fenice von Keith Jarrett
- Reflections And Odysseys von Rymden
- Love Is Here To Stay von Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
- One Night Only - Live At The Royal Albert Hall von Gregory Porter
- Mare Nostrum III von Paolo Fresu, Richard Galliano & Jan Lundgren