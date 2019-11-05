Jazz Newsletter
05.11.2019
Jazz-Charts Oktober 2019
Die Jazz-Charts im Oktober mit John Coltrane, Bill Frisell, Avishai Cohen & Yonathan Avishai u.v.m.
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 04.10. - 31.10.2019. hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat September veröffentlicht.
- Live In Gothenburg - Esbjörn Svensson Trio
- Blue World - John Coltrane
- Rubberband - Miles Davis
- Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection - Frank Sinatra
- Both Directions At Once: The Lost Album - John Coltrane
- Kind Of Blue - Miles Davis
- The Rocket - Martin Tingvall
- Memory Streams - Portico Quartet
- 4 Wheel Drive Live - Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
- My Finnish Calendar - Iiro Rantala
- Nightfall - Till Brönner & Dieter Ilg
- Lune rouge - Erik Truffaz
- Good Hope - Dave Holland, Zakhir Hussain & Chris Potter
- The East End - Bill Evans feat. Etienne Mbappe, Wolfgang Haffner & WDR Big
- The Best Is Yet To Come - Rolf Kühn
- Playing The Room - Avishai Cohen & Yonathan Avishai
- From Gagarin's Point of View - E.s.t.
- Harmony - Bill Frisell
- Masters Of Fog - Tonbruket