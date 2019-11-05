Jazz Newsletter

Wir versenden wöchentlich den aktuellen Jazzecho Newsletter. Um keine Neuigkeit zu verpassen, können Sie sich gern hier mit Ihrer eMail-Adresse registrieren. Der Newsletter kann jederzeit wieder abbestellt werden.

Mit dem Klick auf „OK“ bestätigen Sie, dass Sie Newsletter von uns erhalten möchten. Sie können Ihre Einwilligung jederzeit für die Zukunft widerrufen. Infos zum Umgang mit persönlichen Informationen finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

OK

Labels

Im Bereich Labels finden Sie Informationen zu den wichtigsten und bekannstesten Jazzlabels der Welt:
Blue Note Logo ButtonBlue Note Verve Logo ButtonVerve ECM
EmArcy Records Logo ButtonEmArcy Impulse! Logo ButtonImpulse

Artikel

05.11.2019
Jazz Charts

Jazz-Charts Oktober 2019

Die Jazz-Charts im Oktober mit John Coltrane, Bill Frisell, Avishai Cohen & Yonathan Avishai u.v.m.

Jazz Charts, Jazz-Charts Oktober 2019 Jazz-Charts Oktober 2019

Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 04.10. - 31.10.2019. hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat September veröffentlicht.

  1. Live In Gothenburg - Esbjörn Svensson Trio
  2. Blue World - John Coltrane
  3. Rubberband - Miles Davis
  4. Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection - Frank Sinatra
  5. Both Directions At Once: The Lost Album - John Coltrane
  6. Kind Of Blue - Miles Davis
  7. The Rocket - Martin Tingvall
  8. Memory Streams - Portico Quartet
  9. 4 Wheel Drive Live - Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
  10. My Finnish Calendar - Iiro Rantala
  11. Nightfall - Till Brönner & Dieter Ilg
  12. Lune rouge - Erik Truffaz
  13. Good Hope - Dave Holland, Zakhir Hussain & Chris Potter
  14. The East End - Bill Evans feat. Etienne Mbappe, Wolfgang Haffner & WDR Big
  15. The Best Is Yet To Come - Rolf Kühn
  16. Playing The Room - Avishai Cohen & Yonathan Avishai
  17. 4 Wheel Drive Live - Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
  18. From Gagarin's Point of View - E.s.t.
  19. Harmony - Bill Frisell
  20. Masters Of Fog - Tonbruket
Alle News von Jazz Charts anzeigen