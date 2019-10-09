Jazz Newsletter

09.10.2019
Jazz Charts

Jazz-Charts September 2019

Die Jazz-Charts im September mit John Coltrane, Avishai Cohen & Yonathan Avishai, Enrico Rava & Joe Lovano, Donald Byrd, Stanley Turrentine u.v.m.

Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 30.08. - 03.10.2019. hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat September veröffentlicht.

  1. "Rubberband" von Miles Davis
  2. "Blue World" von John Coltrane
  3. "Scorpio Rising" von Triosence
  4. "My Finnish Calendar" von Iiro Rantala
  5. "Playing The Room" von Avishai Cohen & Yonathan Avishai
  6. "Open Waters" von Jacob Karlzon
  7. "Next to the Roxy (Live)" von Nighthawks
  8. "Kind Of Blue" von Miles Davis
  9. "The Rocket" von Martin Tingvall
  10. "Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection" von Frank Sinatra
  11. "Both Directions At Once: The Lost Album" von John Coltrane
  12. "Kaskaden" von Julia Kadel Trio
  13. "Nightfall" von Till Brönner & Dieter Ilg
  14. "Roma (Live)" von Enrico Rava & Joe Lovano
  15. "The Best Is Yet To Come" von Rolf Kühn
  16. "Chant" von Donald Byrd
  17. "Hustlin'" von Stanley Turrentine
  18. "Begin Again" von Norah Jones
  19. "4 Wheel Drive" von  Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
  20. "The Balance" von Abdullah Ibrahim
