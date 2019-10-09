Jazz Newsletter
09.10.2019
Jazz-Charts September 2019
Jazz-Charts: September 2019
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 30.08. - 03.10.2019. hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat September veröffentlicht.
- "Rubberband" von Miles Davis
- "Blue World" von John Coltrane
- "Scorpio Rising" von Triosence
- "My Finnish Calendar" von Iiro Rantala
- "Playing The Room" von Avishai Cohen & Yonathan Avishai
- "Open Waters" von Jacob Karlzon
- "Next to the Roxy (Live)" von Nighthawks
- "Kind Of Blue" von Miles Davis
- "The Rocket" von Martin Tingvall
- "Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection" von Frank Sinatra
- "Both Directions At Once: The Lost Album" von John Coltrane
- "Kaskaden" von Julia Kadel Trio
- "Nightfall" von Till Brönner & Dieter Ilg
- "Roma (Live)" von Enrico Rava & Joe Lovano
- "The Best Is Yet To Come" von Rolf Kühn
- "Chant" von Donald Byrd
- "Hustlin'" von Stanley Turrentine
- "Begin Again" von Norah Jones
- "4 Wheel Drive" von Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
- "The Balance" von Abdullah Ibrahim