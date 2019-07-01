Jazz Newsletter

01.07.2019
Jazz Charts

Jazz-Charts Juni 2019

Die Jazz-Charts im Juni mit Norah Jones, Miles Davis, Stan Getz u.v.m.

Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 31. Mai - 27. Juni hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Juni veröffentlicht.

 

  1. "4 Wheel Drive" von Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
  2. "Begin Again" von Norah Jones
  3. "Arvoles" von Avishai Cohen
  4. "When Will The Blues Leave (Live At Aula Magna STS, Lugano-Trevano / 1999)" von Paul Bley, Gary Peacock & Paul Motian
  5. "Khmer" von Nils Petter Molvaer
  6. "The Complete Birth Of The Cool" von Miles Davis
  7. "The State Of The Tenor: Live At The Village Vanguard" von Joe Henderson
  8. "Finding Gabriel" von Brad Mehldau
  9. "Kind Of Blue" von Miles Davis
  10. "I Love Jazz" von Inge Brandenburg
  11. "Getz at the Gate (Live at the Village Gate 1961)" von Stan Getz
  12. "New Bottle Old Wine" von Gil Evans
  13. "Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection" von Frank Sinatra
  14. "Nightfall" von Till Brönner & Dieter Ilg
  15. "Absinthe" von Dominic Miller
  16. "So Quiet" von Vincent Peirani & Serena Fisseau
  17. "Radio Mediteran" von Omer Klein Trio
  18. "Cornbread" von Lee Morgan
  19. "Onwards and Upwards" von Shalosh
  20. "Neighbourhood" von Manu Katché
