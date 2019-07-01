Jazz Newsletter
Top Video
Artikel
01.07.2019
Jazz Charts
Jazz Charts
Jazz-Charts Juni 2019
Die Jazz-Charts im Juni mit Norah Jones, Miles Davis, Stan Getz u.v.m.
Jazz Charts Juni 2019
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 31. Mai - 27. Juni hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Juni veröffentlicht.
- "4 Wheel Drive" von Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
- "Begin Again" von Norah Jones
- "Arvoles" von Avishai Cohen
- "When Will The Blues Leave (Live At Aula Magna STS, Lugano-Trevano / 1999)" von Paul Bley, Gary Peacock & Paul Motian
- "Khmer" von Nils Petter Molvaer
- "The Complete Birth Of The Cool" von Miles Davis
- "The State Of The Tenor: Live At The Village Vanguard" von Joe Henderson
- "Finding Gabriel" von Brad Mehldau
- "Kind Of Blue" von Miles Davis
- "I Love Jazz" von Inge Brandenburg
- "Getz at the Gate (Live at the Village Gate 1961)" von Stan Getz
- "New Bottle Old Wine" von Gil Evans
- "Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection" von Frank Sinatra
- "Nightfall" von Till Brönner & Dieter Ilg
- "Absinthe" von Dominic Miller
- "So Quiet" von Vincent Peirani & Serena Fisseau
- "Radio Mediteran" von Omer Klein Trio
- "Cornbread" von Lee Morgan
- "Onwards and Upwards" von Shalosh
- "Neighbourhood" von Manu Katché