Artikel

03.06.2019
Jazz Charts

Jazz-Charts Mai 2019

Die Jazz-Charts im Mai mit Norah Jones, The Comet Is Coming, Dominic Miller u.v.m.

Norah Jones, Jazz-Charts Mai 2019 Norah Jones - Begin Again

Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 5. - 30. Mai hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Mai veröffentlicht.

  1. "Begin Again" von Norah Jones
  2. "4 Wheel Drive" von Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
  3. "Immersion" von Youn Sun Nah
  4. "Finding Gabriel" von Brad Mehldau
  5. "Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery" von The Comet Is Coming
  6. "Kind Of Blue" von Miles Davis
  7. "Absinthe" von Dominic Miller
  8. "Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection" von Frank Sinatra
  9. "Paris, Lisboa" von Salvador Sobral
  10. "Farangi (Du baroque à l'Orient)" von Renaud García-Fons & Claire Antonini
  11. "Reflections And Odysseys" von Rymden
  12. "Nightfall" von Till Brönner & Dieter Ilg
  13. "Structuralism" von Alfa Mist
  14. "Bloom" von  Areni Agbabian
  15. "Come What May" von Joshua Redman Quartet
  16. "Both Directions At Once: The Lost Album" von John Coltrane
  17. "You Can't Steal My Joy " von Ezra Collective
  18. "Epistrophy" von Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan
  19. "12 Little Spells" von Esperanza Spalding
  20. "Come Away With Me" von Norah Jones

 

