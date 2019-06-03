Jazz Newsletter
03.06.2019
Jazz-Charts Mai 2019
Die Jazz-Charts im Mai mit Norah Jones, The Comet Is Coming, Dominic Miller u.v.m.
Norah Jones - Begin Again
Auf Basis der höchsten Verkaufszahlen im Zeitraum vom 5. - 30. Mai hat die GfK Entertainment GmbH die offiziellen Jazz Charts für den Monat Mai veröffentlicht.
- "Begin Again" von Norah Jones
- "4 Wheel Drive" von Nils Landgren, Michael Wollny, Lars Danielsson & Wolfgang Haffner
- "Immersion" von Youn Sun Nah
- "Finding Gabriel" von Brad Mehldau
- "Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery" von The Comet Is Coming
- "Kind Of Blue" von Miles Davis
- "Absinthe" von Dominic Miller
- "Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection" von Frank Sinatra
- "Paris, Lisboa" von Salvador Sobral
- "Farangi (Du baroque à l'Orient)" von Renaud García-Fons & Claire Antonini
- "Reflections And Odysseys" von Rymden
- "Nightfall" von Till Brönner & Dieter Ilg
- "Structuralism" von Alfa Mist
- "Bloom" von Areni Agbabian
- "Come What May" von Joshua Redman Quartet
- "Both Directions At Once: The Lost Album" von John Coltrane
- "You Can't Steal My Joy " von Ezra Collective
- "Epistrophy" von Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan
- "12 Little Spells" von Esperanza Spalding
- "Come Away With Me" von Norah Jones